MCM Ice to transition to roller skate rink

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Music City Mall said in a news conference Friday, it will replace its ice rink with a “state-of-the-art” roller rink.

This decision comes after a mechanical failure that rendered the ice rink inoperable last month.

MCM says it is committed to being a fun, safe environment for families to shop and kids and teens to play. They have added several new attractions including Bumper Cars, Mall Motos, Bungee Jump and a Rock Wall, and those will remain open to the community.

MCM says mall tenants expressed their desire in a survey to see the mall move forward with the roller-skating rink.

