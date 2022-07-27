ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – As we continue into the remainder of the summer, the City of Odessa has released the operating hours for McKinney Park Sprayground.

Starting Monday, August 1st, operating hours for the McKinney Park Sprayground are 1 pm to 7 pm. This change in hours of operation will continue through August 8th.

From August 9th to August 13th, the sprayground will be open 4 pm to 7 pm.

The remaining hours of operation are as followed:

August 14 -15

1:00PM – 7:00PM

August 16 – 20

4:00PM – 7:00PM

August 21 -22

1:00PM – 7:00PM

August 23 – 27

4:00PM – 7:00PM

August 28 – 29

1:00PM – 7:00PM

August 30 – September 3

4:00PM – 7:00pm

September 4 – 6

1:00PM – 7:00PM

According to the City of Odessa, September 6, 2022, will be the last day of operation for the McKinney Park Sprayground.