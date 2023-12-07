ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ‘Tis the season! As the City of Odessa’s annual tree lighting ceremony was underway tonight. Unlike in years past, the city has implemented an upgraded experience for locals. When we spoke to park employees earlier in the week, they had alluded to a surprise that locals wouldn’t want to miss, and they made sure to fulfill their promise.

This year, the biggest change was the Christmas tree itself. Instead of your normal Christmas lights wrapped around a tree, this year’s tree had LED lighting all around. It had various programs that visitors enjoyed watching.

“A lot of people are excited their coming and they love it. They love the diversity; they can see the changes. Our new tree was the biggest surprise today, LED displays,” said Mayor Javier Joven. “It has three programs with so many capabilities. It’s not just a lit bulb and so yea it was really exciting to see the changes.”

Locals noticed the changes right away and were very happy with what they saw.

“It’s been really good I see a lot of extra stuff that they haven’t done in the years before which is really exciting because I’ve been coming here forever,” explains local resident Rachel Salines. “My son doesn’t like a lot of things so he’s having a great time right now.”

The lights will be running until New Years Day each day from 6pm to 11pm.