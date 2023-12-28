MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rory McKinney, a candidate for Midland County Sheriff, invited the community to a meet and greet at “The Bar” Thursday evening.

We got a chance to speak with the Former Chief Deputy on his campaign and why he’s running.

“I’m running for the community, I’m running for the employees, and I just want to give back to the community,” said McKinney. “I want to assist the employees, and make sure they have good working equipment, and they have everything they need so their jobs are easier, and that way they’ll be able to help the public easier.”

McKinney also spoke about what he thinks separates him from other candidates in this race.

“I’ve got experience, I’ve got supervisory experience. I’ve retired from the Sheriff’s Office after 34 years. I’ve worked in almost every section of the Sheriff’s Office, and I’ve been over, as far as supervising, almost every section of the Sheriff’s Office at one time or another,” McKinney explains.

There are three candidates running in the Republican primary for Midland County Sheriff: Rory McKinney, Justin Painter, and the incumbent Sheriff David Criner.