ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin School of Nursing is celebrating a generous nursing scholarship made possible thanks to Medical Center Health System. The scholarship is available for UT Permian Basin nursing students.

MCHS will pay tuition, fees, and books to students who are 1.) accepted into the UT Permian Basin BSN program, 2.) fill-out the Medical Center Hospital Application for Scholarship, and 3.) are accepted through the application process.

Students who receive funding must commit to working at Medical Center Health System for two years after they graduate.

“Students who are awarded one of these very generous MCHS scholarships will have the freedom from working a full-time job while earning their nursing degree,” said Dr. Donna Beuk, Dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance. “It’s a great opportunity for students to earn their nursing degree debt-free. We are so thankful for this investment in nurses who will serve the needs of Odessa and surrounding communities.”

Students only have to apply for the MCHS scholarship one time. Once awarded, UTPB’s School of Nursing will notify MCHS of the students’ progress in the program. Funding for this scholarship is available beginning fall 2022.

“Graduating quality nurses is imperative for this community,” said Christin Abbott-Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer at Medical Center Health System. “There is a nursing shortage across the nation, and our service area is in dire need of increasing the number of baccalaureate level nurses who will care for this region’s growing and aging population.”

The application process is now open. Students interested in the Medical Center Hospital Nursing Scholarship can apply now. For additional information on the MCHS Nursing Scholarship, please call 432-640-2171.