MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Community Healthcare Services is reminding Permian Basin residents that good health is the best gift one can receive during the holiday season.

Reflecting nationwide trends, MCHS says there has been an uptick in COVID, RSV, and the Flu cases locally. To accommodate, MCHS is offering same day appointments at either the Coleman Clinic or at the MCHS Pediatric Clinic.

“MCHS can treat for these illnesses before the symptoms worsen,” says Michael Austin, Chief Executive Officer for MCHS. “We are doing our very best to schedule an appointment for people to see a doctor the same day the patient calls.”

Midland Community Healthcare Services says now is a good time to schedule a child’s wellness visits, as school is not in session.

The MCHS Pediatric Clinic is located on the third floor of the F. Marie Outpatient Center. The Coleman Clinic is located on Florida Street, on the south side of Midland.