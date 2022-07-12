ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nursing students are about to see some relief when it comes to the cost of tuition. Medical Center Health System and Odessa College are hosting a joint press conference tomorrow at 10 am to announce the partnership created to alleviate nursing school costs for students.

The press conference will be held in the foyer outside of the Ector County Hospital District Board Room.

In a recent press release, MCH has created an easy application process for students who are interested in having their tuition covered.

The Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors approved the agreement on June 7.

Upon graduation, Medical Center Health System will guarantee employment for at least two years at MCH for students participating in the scholarship.

According to the news release, existing and new students enrolled in the OC Nursing Program

are eligible to apply now for the MCH Nursing Scholarship.