MCH to reduce visitation at request of CMS

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- At the request of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and to adhere to CDC guidelines for healthcare facilities, Medical Center Hospital is reducing visitation and reimplementing stricter visitation policies, effective on Friday, July 2.
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:
- Maternal and pediatric patients may have two visitors
- Emergency room patients may have two visitors accompany them, but only one visitor may stay if the patient is admitted
- Surgery patients may have two visitors in the surgery waiting room during procedure, but only one visitor may stay when taken back to room
- All other patients, including COVID-19 positive patients, may have one visitor
- Exceptions will be made for bereavement and end-of-life situations
- All visitors must be 18 or over
- All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entry into the hospital
- All visitors will once again be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness, including fever and receive a wristband for that day
- Entrances for visitors into the hospital are restricted to Main Admitting (5 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-F, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends), Emergency Department (24 hours), and the Center for Women and Infants (24 hours)
- Visitors must stay in patient’s room during visit, visitors may stay the night, but must be rescreened every 24 hours
- Waiting rooms and lobbies are closed to visitors, except for the surgery and emergency waiting rooms
A release from Medical Center reads, “We would like to reiterate this is NOT due to a rise in COVID cases, as our COVID inpatient numbers have been at five or below for more than a month. This is a strictly a request from CMS after their visit earlier this month.”