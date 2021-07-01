MCH to reduce visitation at request of CMS

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- At the request of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and to adhere to CDC guidelines for healthcare facilities, Medical Center Hospital is reducing visitation and reimplementing stricter visitation policies, effective on Friday, July 2.

VISITOR RESTRICTIONS:

Maternal and pediatric patients may have two visitors

Emergency room patients may have two visitors accompany them, but only one visitor may stay if the patient is admitted

Surgery patients may have two visitors in the surgery waiting room during procedure, but only one visitor may stay when taken back to room

All other patients, including COVID-19 positive patients, may have one visitor

Exceptions will be made for bereavement and end-of-life situations

All visitors must be 18 or over

All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entry into the hospital

All visitors will once again be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness, including fever and receive a wristband for that day

Entrances for visitors into the hospital are restricted to Main Admitting (5 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-F, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends), Emergency Department (24 hours), and the Center for Women and Infants (24 hours)

Visitors must stay in patient’s room during visit, visitors may stay the night, but must be rescreened every 24 hours

Waiting rooms and lobbies are closed to visitors, except for the surgery and emergency waiting rooms

A release from Medical Center reads, “We would like to reiterate this is NOT due to a rise in COVID cases, as our COVID inpatient numbers have been at five or below for more than a month. This is a strictly a request from CMS after their visit earlier this month.”