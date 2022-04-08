ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Hospital announced Friday it is increasing pay rates for all current and future patient-facing nurses and respiratory therapists. These increases will make MCH’s starting pay the highest in the region for nurses and respiratory therapists.

“With the staffing shortages we’re seeing amid the past two years, we saw the desperate need to invest more in our own staff and attract new and quality employees,” said Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer, Medical Center Health System. “We will never fully be able to repay our staff for what they have been through the past two years, but these dramatic pay adjustments are a start. We have the best staff here at MCH and we want them to feel secure and appreciated.”

MCH is also implementing a 3-percent pay increase for all staff (clinical and non-clinical) who have been with the health system for at least six months, as scheduled, starting April 1. In addition to the salary increase, MCHS will be raising its minimum wage to $14 per hour. This was approved by the Ector County Hospital Board of Directors last year during the annual budgeting process.

“We know the most valued asset in healthcare is our staff,” said Russell Tippin, CEO & President, Medical Center Health System. “That has never been more apparent than during the past two years. We want Medical Center Hospital to be proactive in keeping and attracting the top-level talent needed to be the main source for health in West Texas. These pay adjustments are well deserved and we appreciate the Board of Directors for recognizing the need to insure we have appropriate staffing to meet our community’s health needs.”

In total, with the pay adjustments and rate increases, Medical Center Health System is investing approximately $8 million dollars in its staff to make sure the community has access to quality healthcare.