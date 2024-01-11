ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Hospital was awarded $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act by the City of Odessa that will be used to open a free diabetes clinic at the former MCH Urgent Care clinic located at 1940 E 42nd Street.

“We are truly appreciative of the consistent support we’ve received from the city of Odessa and its leadership,” said Russell Tippin, CEO/President, Medical Center Health System. “This money will directly help us open up and operate a free diabetes clinic – a chronic disease that affects many within our community and requires constant monitoring and treatment that can be expensive for those without insurance or consistent income.”

When opened, the clinic will have varied hours and days to accommodate different patients’ schedules and is for low-income or non-insured diabetes patients, 18 years of age or older. The clinic will offer appropriate treatment and medication along with necessary tests and exams for all diabetes patients.

An opening date has not yet been announced but we will update the community once the clinic begins seeing patients.