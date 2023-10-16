ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In honor of National Infant & Pregnancy Loss Month, Medical Center Hospital will be hosting an Infant & Pregnancy Loss Memorial Service on Thursday, according to a press release from the hospital on Monday.

MCH says the ‘Wave of Light’ Service will be open to anyone or any family who has suffered a loss. Candles will be provided for all families and attendees, and they will be lit following a prayer from MCH Chaplain Doug Herget and a moment of silence.

The Service will be held at the MCH Center for Health & Wellness on Thursday, October 19th, beginning at 6:30pm.

Attendees should park in the VA parking lot, on the northeast side of CHW, for the service.