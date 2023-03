ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Thursday, March 16, Medical Center Health and Vitalant will be holding their annual blood drive.

The blood drive will be at the main MCH hospital at 500 W. Fourth Street in Odessa.

Vitalant will be in the Main Admitting Entrance from 9am to 3pm.

To sign up, please visit the bloodhero website. For further questions, please contact Susan Thornton by phone or email.