ODESSA, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Runners from across the Basin are invited to the annual Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event this Saturday at Mission Fitness. In 2021, the event saw more than 150 runners and raised nearly $20,000 for the Medical Center Health Foundation.

Runners can lace up their sneakers and start running after 8 am when the different races begin. Registration for the run begins at 7 am at Mission Fitness located by the MCH Center for Health and Wellness at 8050 Hwy 191 in Odessa. If you’d like to pre-register ahead of the run, you can do that here. Awards will be presented to the top runners around 9:45 am.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the MCHS Foundation, which goes towards programs like the Children’s Miracle Network, Patient Navigation Programs and more.