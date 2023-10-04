ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital will be hosting their ‘Desert Run’ 5/10k run, 2k walk, and children’s fun run event this Saturday.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Medical Center Health System Foundation, going toward programs like the Children’s Miracle Network, Patient Navigation Programs, and more.

MCH says the past few times of holding this event have seen nearly 150 runners and raised almost $25,000 for the MCHS Foundation.

The Desert Dash will be taking place on Saturday, October 7th, at Mission Fitness, located at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness at 8050 Highway 191.

Here’s the schedule of events for the different races:

7am: Race Day Registration

7:45am: Welcome and Warm-up

8am: Little Lizard Lap

8:10am: 10k Race Start

8:15am: 5k Race Start

8:20am: 2k Walk

9:30am: Post Race Yoga

9:45am: Awards

To pre-register for the event, or for more information, please visit their website here.