ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting its next FENT, or Facing Emergency Narcotics in Texas, class on Monday, August 28th.

MCH says the program is designed to educate and inform teenagers on the harmful effects and dangers of e-cigarettes, marijuana, and fentanyl. Each participant that completes the program receives a certificate of completion as proof of attendance, which can be redeemed for community service hours.

The class is free with limited seating in the MCH Boardroom from 6pm to 8pm. Those wishing to participate can register by scanning the QR code.

For more information or any questions please contact Sirena Watts at sperkins@echd.org.