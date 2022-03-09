ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital has announced it will host a “Share a Pint” blood drive March 17.

Blood reserves have reached critical lows throughout the pandemic, and MCH, in partnership with Vitalant, is stepping up to make sure local supplies are stocked for those who need it most. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. next Thursday, Vitalant buses will be parked near the main admitting entrance for anyone wanting to donate.

You can sign up to donate online here, just enter your zip code and scroll to correct date to find a time that works best for your schedule.