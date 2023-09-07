ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The MCH Family Health Clinic, located at 840 W. Clements, will be hosting a Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday, September 13th.

MCH says the focus for the event is the grades which ECISD requires updated vaccines, which is from Kindergarten to 7th grade, but any child that needs one or more vaccine and has an updated shot record brought by a parent or guardian can receive the necessary vaccine(s).

Vaccines will be free for those who are Medicaid, CHIP, or self-pay. The vaccines will not be available for those on commercial insurance.

Available vaccines include:

Dtap

Polio

MMG/Varicella

Hep-A

Tdap

MCV-4

A parent/guardian must be present, as well as an up-to-date shot record, in order to receive a vaccine.

If you do not qualify for this vaccine clinic, an appointment can be scheduled with the Healthy Kids Clinic at 432-640-6772.