ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital and the Ector County Hospital District Police Department are teaming up to host the next Active Shooter Event & Stop the Bleed Course next week.

In a recent news release, the class will be held on Tuesday, June 14th in the Nursing Education Classroom at One Doctors Place (500 N. Washington) at 1 pm. Organizers say that the event is free and open to the public.

C.R.A.S.E or better known as the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, is a program designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT to prepare others for active shooter situations and improve their knowledge of what to do if they find themselves in a dangerous event like that. Without the proper training, victims could be seriously hurt or killed.

According to the news release, C.R.A.S.E. is presented by certified instructors with the Ector County Hospital District Police Department. The Stop the Bleed course prepares you to respond to emergencies where there is major bleeding caused by an injury. Both C.R.A.S.E and the Stop the Bleed course work hand in hand with each other to help you act quickly when in life-threatening situations.

The class will go over proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings, and tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding.

The STB course is presented by a certified instructor with MCH Trauma Services. To register for the event OR to enquire about setting up a new event at your place of business, please email Sirena Watts at sperkins@echd.org OR Sgt. Danny Brookshire at dbrookshire@echd.org.