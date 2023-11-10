ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System, along with several local agencies, will be conducting an Active Shooter Drill, beginning at 9am on Tuesday, November 14th.

MCH says the drill will include acting active gunmen, gunshot sounds, and acting victims/casualties following the script.

The drill will begin at the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion, located at 540 W. 4th Street, before crossing to the main hospital. The Emergency Department, central elevators, and several floors will all be in use for the drill, which is expected to last about two hours.

5th Street, between N. Alleghany Avenue and N. Washington Street, will be blocked off to the public.

MCH stresses that the public will retain access to the Emergency Department at the corner of Washington and 5th Street if needed. Normal hospital procedures and patient care will not be interrupted. Patients and visitors in the hospital at the time of the drill will be notified.

Participating agencies include Odessa Police Department, ECISD Police Department, Odessa College, Odessa Fire Rescue, as well as Ector County Emergency Management.