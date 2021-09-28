MCH reporting 47 COVID-19 deaths so far in September as census continues to fall

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital has reported a large number of in-patient coronavirus deaths for the month of September.

According to MCH Public Information Officer Trevor Tankersley, so far this month, MCH has had 47 hospitalized patients die from coronavirus complications. In August, the hospital reported 43 coronavirus related deaths.

However, despite the high number of deaths, the COVID-19 census continues to fall.

As of Tuesday, the hospital reported it is caring for 68 patients with the virus. Of those hospitalized 18 patients are ventilated. The patients range in age from 15 to 84.

Most of the patients at MCH are from Ector County. However, the hospital is caring for one patient from Crane, three from Fort Stockton, one from Gardendale, four from Midland, and one from Presidio.

Hospital leaders have asked the community to remain cautious moving forward and have continued to encourage everyone to mask-up and get vaccinated if eligible.