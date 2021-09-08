MCH reporting 10 coronavirus related deaths since Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital says it has had 10 patients die with COVID-19 since September 3. According to the hospital, all those who have died since Friday have been unvaccinated.

Additionally, the hospital is caring for 93 patients with the virus as of Wednesday morning. That number is up by four from Tuesday. 31 of those patients are on a ventilator. The patients range in age from 21 to 88.

Most of the patients are from Odessa or Ector County. However, the hospital is also caring for one patient from Oklahoma, one from Colorado Springs, one from Hobbs, New Mexico, three from Midland, one from Premont, and one from Saragosa.

As of Tuesday, Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital said it had 27 coronavirus patients in its care.

Hospital leaders, hoping to lower the number of people needing hospitalization, are still encouraging those in the community to mask up, wash your hands, and get vaccinated if eligible.