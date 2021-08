ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital says it is caring for 48 patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

16 of those patients are on a ventilator, according to a release. The patients range in age from 15 to 78.

MCH has five vaccinated patients in its care, however, none of the vaccinated patients are ventilated and none are in the Critical Care unit.



46 of the hospitalized patients are from Odessa. MCH is also caring for one patient from Andrews and one from McCamey.