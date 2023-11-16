ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The FMH Foundation has awarded the Medical Center Health System Foundation a $3 million grant to help fund the $32 million renovation and expansion of the current Intensive Care Unit at MCH.

“We are beyond thrilled and extremely thankful for this generous grant from the FMH Foundation,” said Alison Pradon, Vice President of Development, Medical Center Health System. “ICU volumes in the Permian Basin are expected to grow by more than 30-percent over the next ten years due to population growth and an aging population. These funds will go directly toward making sure MCH can take care of all critical patients during their times of need with the ICU renovation and expansion.”

Currently, MCH has two ICU units with 20 beds each. Under the ICU renovation plan, MCH will modernize and expand the ICU, convert a unit to universal care beds, and upgrade a unit to include ten additional critical care beds. The expansion of ICU capabilities will address the market need and minimize unnecessary travel time for needed care.

As part of MCHS’s longstanding partnership with Texas Tech, this expansion will be necessary to support the surgical and sub-specialty residency training program extending advanced care to the area. To maintain and sustain the ICU unit, MCH created key partnerships with a variety of organizations, including Texas Tech Health Science Center and Odessa College, to ensure clinical staffing is available to meet future ICU demand.

About the FMH Foundation

The FMH Foundation was created to foster collaboration, innovation, creativity, excellence, synergy and development. To further the spirit of the Foundation’s founder, Florence Marie Hall, the giving of the Foundation will follow her principles of philanthropy:

To foster a spirit of passionate quest for innovation and excellence

To provide stimulus for potential growth

To affect a positive impact on the lives of others

To express appreciation to those deceased and those living

In accordance with Miss Hall’s goals, the Foundation will seek opportunities to incubate and support programs, projects and activities in specific areas that demonstrate

excellence, innovation, collaboration and multi-disciplinary approaches and operate in the Permian Basin.