ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa City Council voted Tuesday to award Medical Center Hospital $1 million from funds the City received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help support the future Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, which will be managed by both the Ector and Midland County Hospital Districts.

The 200-bed, $225 million facility, which will be built on a 54-acre site on FM 1788 and Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa, will offer short- and long-term treatment for psychiatric patients of all ages. It will include a crisis stabilization unit, an outpatient center, state-of-the-art amenities, and a community education center. The project is currently under construction and is expected to open in late 2025. Hospital leaders said the partnership between local hospitals marks the start of a new chapter in the future of behavioral health in the Permian Basin.

“We are beyond grateful of the continued support from the leadership of the city of Odessa,” said Alison Pradon, President, MCHS Foundation & Vice President of Development, Medical Center Health System. “This money will go directly to the support of the PBBHC and its mission to make mental health a priority in the Permian Basin, which is a massive need in our area.”

The idea for the behavioral health center began several years ago, when both Ector and Midland County jails reached capacity, in part because of a large number of inmates needing mental health evaluations; the nearest facility to help with those evaluations was also full, and local leaders said they wanted to invest in making mental health a priority, not only to help those already in jail, but to keep others struggling with mental health from ever facing arrest to begin with.