ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital announced Thursday it had discharged its last coronavirus patient and now has zero COVID-19 patients in-house for the first time in nearly two years.

“This is a monumental day at Medical Center Hospital,” said Russell Tippin, CEO & President, Medical Center Health System. “Words cannot truly express how happy and proud I am of our staff. When the world went dark, they were our light, our hope, and our way out. They have been our lifeline – without them, we would not have made it through this. While we know this situation is not over yet, this is a massive step forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I want to commend and thank our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to make sure this community was cared for in the darkest of times,” said Christin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer & Chief Experience Officer. “Our team’s dedication has been second-to-none and I’m incredibly proud of the work they have done. They have been true heroes and miracle workers and could not have made it through this without them.”

Midland Memorial Hospital reported it is treating one patient with the virus as of Thursday after reaching the zero-patient mark earlier this month. Even though the hospital is again treating an active patient, MCH has not had more than two hospitalized at one time since reaching that milestone.