ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Medical Center Health System has announced an agreement with UnitedHealthcare where all Medicare Advantage and commercial plans that ensures in-network access to all UnitedHealthcare-insured patients for MCH facilities and trusted providers.

The hospital says its goal from the beginning was to ensure UnitedHealthcare-insured patients could maintain in-network access to MCH.

MCH is anticipating the agreement to be completed by January 1, 2024.