MCH partnering with Oil and Gas Workers Association to help with Ida relief

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical center Hospital is partnering with the Oil and Gas Workers Association to help with relief in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

MCH has set up donation barrels outside of the cafeteria on the main hospital campus, as well as outside the urgent care centers on W University and JBS Parkway. The group has requested donations of bottled water, diapers, and canned food items.

Once the barrels are full, the association will deliver to those directly affected by the storm.