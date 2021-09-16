MCH, ORMC hoping hospitalizations continue trending downward

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations.

The good news is, both hospitals say their COVID-19 patient load is easing slightly. As of Thursday, MCH said it is caring for 88 patients with the virus. 27 of those patients are ventilated, according to the hospital. The patients range in age from 2 months to 92 years. ORMC says it is caring for 23 patients as of Thursday afternoon, eight of their patients are on a ventilator.

“We don’t want to celebrate too early, but this is a good sign in our community that we’re starting to see that, potentially, it is starting to come down and hopefully it won’t go back up,” said ORMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan.

Hospital leaders continue to urge caution moving forward and are asking all eligible people to consider getting vaccinated, especially now that the federal government has cut Texas’ allocation by half and the Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy is in short supply.

“We are very concerned about running out of the Regeneron. There has been a different allocation process coming at the federal level, so we aren’t sure when we’re going to get our next shipment,” said Assistant Chief Rod Huber with the Incident Command team.

For now, the Regeneron clinic in Andrews and Trinity Medicine Clinic in Odessa have shared more than 130 doses for patients in Odessa.

“Hopefully, that’ll get us through the next two or three days,” Huber said.