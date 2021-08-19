MCH, ORMC continue to see influx of coronavirus patients

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa hospitals held a news conference Thursday to update the community on coronavirus within the hospitals.

Medical Center Hospital says it is caring for 89 patients with the virus, 27 of those are on a ventilator. The hospital says 79 of their patients are unvaccinated. The youngest patient in the hospital is four weeks old, according to Chief Executive Officer, Russell Tippin. The oldest is 96.

Odessa Regional Medical Center is caring for 29 patients as of Thursday, 8 of those patients are on a ventilator. In Big Spring, staff at Scenic Mountain Medical Center are caring for 11 patients, four of those are ventilated. The patients at those two hospitals range in age from 21 to over 81.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan says ORMC will be implementing visitor limits. For now, patients will be allowed only one visitor per day. Some exceptions may be made for pediatric patients and those in Labor and Delivery. All visitors will need to use the main entrance and will be screened upon arrival.

Additionally, ORMC will be limiting elective surgical procedures to those cases that don’t require the patient to stay on the hospital overnight.

Both MCH and ORMC are again asking people to avoid the ER unless they need emergent care. Those needing a COVID-19 test should use an urgent care center or private physician for that purpose.