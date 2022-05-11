PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System has a new way for patients to receive virtual care from their healthcare providers. The MyMCH app is a new and convenient way for patients to visit their provider through video and chat features on your smartphone, computer, or tablet 24 hours a day.

In a recent news release, Medical Center Health System said that by creating this new app patients will be able to get a diagnosis from providers and prescriptions without ever leaving their homes. The MyMCH app gives patients the option to manage all of their healthcare needs through a secure online portal that holds their personal health information and records.

Chief Operating Officer at MCH, Matt Collins said that the goal of the MyMCH app is to provide hassle-free healthcare for patients across the Permian Basin.

“This all-encompassing app will allow current and future patients of MCH easier access to virtual healthcare and information from the comfort of their own home,” said Collins.

The MyMCH app is free to sign up for and is available on all iOS and Android devices, patients can also click here for more information.