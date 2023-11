ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital hosted their Labor and Delivery Career Fair, searching for qualified candidates to fill open positions within the department.

At the fair, applicants were offered on the spot interviews, tours, and activities. We got a chance to talk with one of the Labor and Delivery Nurses at MCH, you can find out what she had to say in the video above.

The fair has ended, but those interested in applying are still welcome to do so on the MCH website.