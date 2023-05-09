ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events course provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. The Stop the Bleed course prepares civilians to respond to emergencies where there is massive bleeding from an injury.

Civilians who find themselves in these events must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives. Without effective training, many victims can be seriously injured or killed.

Built and designed on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, C.R.A.S.E. is presented by certified instructors with the Ector County Hospital District Police Department.

May is National Stop the Bleed Month! A certified instructor with MCH Trauma Services will be presenting the Stop the Bleed, or STB, course. The class will go over proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings, and tourniquets to control life-threatening bleeding.

Massive uncontrolled bleeding from any cause can result in death in 5 to 10 minutes. However, anyone can act as an immediate responder and save lives if they know what to do to stop life-threatening bleeding.

In addition to the two courses, there will also be basic CPR lesson. The event is free and the public is invited to attend this Saturday, May 13th, at the MCH Boardroom on W. 4th St. from 10am to 1pm.

To register, email Sirena Watts at sperkins@echd.org or Sgt. Danny Brookshire at dbrookshire@echd.org.