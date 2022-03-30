ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – In a recent press release from the Medical Center Hospital System, more than 80 board members from healthcare facilities across West Texas are attending the Regional Board Workshop this evening.

Medical Center Hospital is hosting the workshop to provide education and legal training from Jackson & Carter law firm out of Austin, Texas.

According to the release, Jackson & Carter represents a number of hospitals and works closely with healthcare organizations like the Texas Hospital Association, Texas Hospital Insurance Exchange, and the Texas Alliance and Patient Access.

The workshop will be held tonight from 6-8 pm at the J’Nevelyn & Larry Melton Conference Center on the Texas Tech, Odessa campus.