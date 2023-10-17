ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Hospital is mourning one of its own; and is paying tribute to a fellow co-worker who lost her life last week, but even in death helped save others.

Haylie Hicks was just 26 years old.

The Labor and Delivery nurse joined MCH as an intern in 2019.

“Words aren’t enough to describe Haylie’s impact at MCH,” a spokesperson wrote in a Facebook post. “If you’ve had a baby at MCH in the past few years, chances are Haylie was one of the first nurses to greet you after you have birth- always with a big smile on her face. Her laugh was loud and infectious, and her bright personality resonated with patients and fellow nurses alike. She was simply someone you wanted to be around because of how special she made you feel.”

Hicks fell ill suddenly early last week and was put on life support, her co-workers said. On October 13, MCH held an Honor Walk for Hicks; as staff lined the halls of the Intensive Care Unit to the Operating Room, they paid tribute to Hicks for the gift of life she would be giving to others as an organ donor.

MCH is now asking the community for prayers for hospital staff as well as Hicks’ family.

“Please keep Haylie’s family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers during this difficult time,” the Facebook post read.