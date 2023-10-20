ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital hosted a memorial service, in honor of National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Month, Thursday night.

The service was an opportunity for anyone or family who has suffered the loss of an infant or pregnancy to celebrate the lives of those babies.

Representatives from the group Hope Mommies, a non-profit whose focus is to help provide support for mothers who have recently experienced pregnancy or infant loss, were among those in attendance.

You can learn more in the video above.