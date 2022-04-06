ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Medical Center Health System’s Life Champion Committee is hosting a donor memorial service for local and employee donors this Friday, April 8th in honor of National Donate Life Month.

In a recent news release, MCH announced that the service will take place outside of the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavillion at 9 am. During the service, donors will be able to share the effect that donating has had on them and their personal stories of giving the gift of life.

Medical Center Hospital had 8 donors in 2021 according to the news release, which resulted in 37 organ transplants and 22 tissue donors. To commemorate the service, a power canon will release in honor of the 2021 donors.

At the beginning of the event, coffee and pastries will be served to attendees.