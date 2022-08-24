ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete.

According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood Rd has been closed for repaving and the project could be complete 3 weeks from today.

MCH says that members of Mission Fitness and the patients of the ProCare within the Center for Health & Wellness should plan on entering the second entrance by the Chris Kyle statue or the east entrance off Dr. Emmitt Headlee Street until work is completed.