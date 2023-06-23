ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Hospital has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain, according to a release by MCH.

Medical Center Hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI in May based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. PCI is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

Hospitals that have earned the ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year. As required to meet the criteria of the accreditation designation, they comply with standard Chest Pain Center protocols. These facilities also maintain a “No Diversion Policy” for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients, according to the release.

“Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Ector County and surrounding communities with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Medical Center Hospital with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation.”

Hospitals receiving the accreditation must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process which involves a gap analysis;

examining variances of care, developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

“With great honor, we receive this recognition of Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation from the ACC,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCH Divisional Director of Cardiovascular Services. “As a Cardiovascular Service Line at Medical Center Health System, we strive to provide the best care with the intent of the best outcomes for our patients of the Permian Basin and surrounding communities served.”