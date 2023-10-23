ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Hospital announced on Friday that they have received the Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from DNV.

The hospital says this affirms MCH’s excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of hip and knee arthroplasty and related procedures, including initial diagnostic services, surgical services, and therapies related to hip and knee replacement care.

“Advanced Hip & Knee Certification lets our community know we have the resources and commitment to provide the best possible care for Hip and Knee replacement,” says Russell Tippin, CEO and President of the Medical Center Health System. “The community can be confident that we have the right equipment, personnel and training to exhibit excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of Hip and Knee Replacement from diagnosis to treatment, education, and rehabilitation. Achieving this certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

MCH says this Certification from DNV shows its ongoing commitment to provide high-quality care to its patients.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA, Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

According to a release by MCH, DNV is a global independent certification, assurance, and risk management providers, operating in more than 100 countries. You can learn more about DNV on their website here.