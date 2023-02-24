ODESSA, Texas (KMID)- Most incoming calls to Medical Center Health Systems are not currently working. This includes the hospital and some of the exterior clinics.

An alternative phone line to a switchboard has been made available so a transfer to the appropriate department or room is all that is required. You can call this line here.

If medical assistance is needed, the Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day, year around and the Urgent Care clinics are open until 8:30pm.

AT&T is currently working on the issue.