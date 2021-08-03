MCH currently caring for 46 COVID-19 patients, up 22 from last week

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital says they are currently caring for 46 COVID-19 patients, they also have one person in their care believed to be sick with the virus. Test results are pending in that case.

That number is up from last week when they had 24 COVID-19 patients in their care.

MCH says 17 of their patients are on ventilators. The ages of the patients range from 15 to 81. They are caring for three patients from Andrews, one from McCamey, and one from Big Spring.

Over in Midland, hospital leaders said Monday they were caring for 42 patients with coronavirus, seven of those on ventilators.