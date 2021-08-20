MCH COVID-19 census nears 100

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital reported it is caring for 95 patients with coronavirus, as of Friday. That’s the largest number of COVID-19 patients the hospital has seen in months, according to CEO Russell Tippin.

This total includes one in Pediatrics and one on Postpartum. There are 35 patients in Critical Care, 30 of those are on ventilators. Only 18 of the patients in the hospital’s care are vaccinated, according to a news release. The patients range in age from 4-weeks to 96.

Staffing continues to be an issue for the hospital; however, some relief came this week in the form of nurses and respiratory therapists sent by the state.

For now, hospital staff say the fast rise in hospitalizations amid the most recent surge is what has them most concerned.

“The numbers are about the same, it’s just how fast we got there this time. This number hasn’t been a slow incline, it’s just been straight up, right to the top. That’s what has us overwhelmed, it’s just moving so quickly, the number is getting so big, so quickly,” Tippin said.