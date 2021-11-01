MCH coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital reported it is caring for 31 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday. That number is down from last week when the coronavirus census was in the forties.

MCH says 13 of its patients are on a ventilator. The patients range in age from 13 to 93. All but eight of the hospitalized are from Ector County.

The hospital says it had 19 patients die from coronavirus complications during the month of October. A significant decrease from September when nearly 50 hospitalized patients died from the virus.

Hospital leaders are continuing to urge caution ahead of the upcoming holiday season even as COVID-19 cases continue to fall. Those gathering to celebrate are encouraged to mask up, social distance, and get vaccinated if possible.