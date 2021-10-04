MCH continues to see drop in coronavirus hospitalizations

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital was unable to host its scheduled news conference Monday due to a continued Facebook outage. The hospital, along with Odessa Regional Medical Center, has been using the social media platform to stream the weekly, and sometimes twice weekly updates to the community.

However, according to a release from the hospital, hospitalizations due to coronavirus continue to decline.

As of Monday morning, the hospital said it was caring for 49 patients with the virus. Last Thursday, the hospital reported a COVID-19 census of 63.

The hospital says 15 of its patients hospitalized with the virus are on a ventilator. The patients range in age from 15 to 93 years old. Most of the patients are from Odessa, but the hospital is caring for one patient from Crane, two from Ft Stockton, one from Jal, New Mexico, three from Midland, and one from Presidio.

MCH says it will host its news conference Tuesday, assuming Facebook is back up and running.