ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital is again reporting a rise in its coronavirus hospitalizations.

Tuesday, the hospital reported it is caring for 101 patients with the virus. That’s up slightly from the 95 reported Monday. At least 34 of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

MCH says 18 of those patients are on a ventilator and the patients range in age from 5 years to 98 years. 17 of those are transfer patients from outside the county, five are from Midland.