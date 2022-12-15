ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Health System is celebrating two of its longtime volunteers- Carol and Barbara Hall. The two received their 50-year pins for volunteer service earlier this week.

The Hall sisters began volunteering at MCH in 1972 and worked at the reception desk on weekends while working as elementary school librarians during the week. Since retiring, they continued to volunteer in the popcorn shop. The sisters also volunteer with Meals on Wheels and have spent their lives giving back to the Odessa community.

The hospital said in a statement, “MCH is so fortunate to have the Hall sisters share their time with us.”