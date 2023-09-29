ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Hospital, along with the MCH Center for Heart Disease, held a celebration Thursday honoring the Cardiology Department’s milestone of performing more than 100 successful TAVR surgeries and more than 140 WATCHMAN procedures. The hospital began offering the procedures four years ago and looks to keep moving forward helping people heal by offering these life-saving services.

The WATCHMAN device is a novel alternative for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation at risk for stroke, especially those with a compelling reason not to be on blood thinners. The device closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage (LAA) to keep harmful blood clots that can form in the LAA from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. The WATCHMAN is permanent device done in a one-time procedure that does not have to be replaced and can’t be seen outside the body. The procedure generally takes about an hour and most patients go home the next day.

Meanwhile, the minimally invasive TAVR procedure is used to treat patients with aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve that can lead to debilitating symptoms, such as shortness of breath, lightheadedness and fatigue or shortened lifespan. During the procedure, an artificial valve is implanted through a catheter, which is inserted through a large artery in the patient’s leg or chest, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery, leading to a much shorter stay in the hospital and quicker recovery.

“It’s been a learning experience for the hospital and for our team as well. We’re much more efficient with patient care and caring for patient with a rather specific disease that is challenging for patients with either advanced risk or at an older age. We’ve been able to provide care for patients that either wouldn’t get it or would rather have a much harder time recovering from that disease process,” said Cardiologist, Dr. Adam Farber.

Before MCH began offering these services locally, patients had to seek care out of town. MCH providers said they look forward to more successful operations in the future.