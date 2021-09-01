MCH caring for 103 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital says it is caring for 103 patients with coronavirus as of Wednesday.

That number is up by only one from Tuesday. MCH says 61 of the patients in its care are considered non-critical. 42 others are in Critical Care, 38 of those are on a ventilator. 32 of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated, according to the hospital. Five are vaccinated, and the vaccination status of another is unknown. The patients range in age from 16 to 88.

Most of the patients are from Odessa or Ector County. MCH is also caring for one person from Alpine, one from Crane, one from Kermit, five from Midland, one from Oak Ridge North, one from San Elizario, and one from Saragosa.

The hospital will hold a joint news conference with Odessa Regional Medical Center Thursday to provide further updates.