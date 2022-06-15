ODESSA, Texas (KMID/ KPEJ) – As of this morning, many places like Medical Center Health System in Odessa are without water. The water line break that happened Monday night has impacted patients, staff, and hospital operations greatly.

In a recent news release, all surgeries and procedures scheduled for today, June 15th have been rescheduled for June 16th due to the issues following the water main line break.

The hospital says it will return to normal operating surgeries and procedures as early as tomorrow, June 16th. The staff will reach out to patients affected by the change in schedule.