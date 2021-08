ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Health System is making it easy for the community to thank a healthcare hero.

In a Facebook post, MCH said, “As with many hospitals across our region and state, our staff is working incredibly hard through another COVID-19 surge. They are tired, they are shorthanded, and they need our community’s support.”

If you would like to thank the staff at MCH, you may leave a message or video here.